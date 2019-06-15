Local family farm celebrates dairy month

June is dairy month and a local family is celebrating.

The Ode family hosted its 12th annual Breakfast on the Farm Saturday morning near Brandon.

The free, family friendly, event provided guests with an opportunity to see first-hand where the dairy products they enjoy get their start.

“We say that’s where milk goes to and they kind of get excited,” Ode Dairy owner Doug Ode. “They know exactly where there food is coming from. So that’s a big plus for promoting the dairy industry in the state.”

Visitors were able to tour the dairy and learn all about how milk gets from the farm to the store.

Families even had the chance to milk "Bessy" the cow.

The open house has become a family tradition for the Ode family, as well as many families in the surrounding area.