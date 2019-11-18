Local health agency recruiting veterans to serve veterans

After a long career in the Navy Paul Millman still wanted to serve his community, so he opened Interim Heathcare in Sioux Falls.

"We've been at it 28 years, and one of our strategic initiatives was to take care of our nation's veterans," Millman said.

He wants to serve veterans like Harley Handel, who served in Vietnam from 1964 to 1967 as a radioman.

Harley has been receiving in home health care for nearly seven years, and over that time has gotten close to his home care aid, Barb Lind.

"Well it's a lot easier for me, when she comes in it's like a companion to me," Handel said.

Barb says she her patients are like an extended family to her.

Even though Lind is not a veteran, she comes from military roots.

"Veterans getting the appropriate care is very important to me," Lind said.

Millman says Interim HealthCare is now recruiting veterans to serve other veterans to do work like Barb is doing.

"They are so used to being on a schedule, being regimented, they've served their country, so serving veterans is just natural for them," Millman said.

Millman says the veteran to veteran connection is invaluable.

"It's probably one of the biggest honors we can ask of former military people, to go out and care for another brother or sister in arms," Millman said.

And Harley agrees.

"If veterans come for veterans they know what the vets have gone through because they went through it too," Handel said.

Millman says 25% of Interim HealthCare's clients are veterans, while 5% of his work force are veterans. He says he'd like to see that number rise to 10%.

If you would like to be an in home aid you can contact Interim HealthCare directly or apply on their website.