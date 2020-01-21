Local impact on decreasing wine sales nationwide

The consumption of wine saw it’s first decrease in 25 years. I spoke with a liquor store owner about it’s impacts locally.

Wine isn’t the only beverage that saw a decline in 2019. Beer sales are also down... for the *fourth year in a row.

This news comes from data released this month by IWSR Drinks Market Analysis-- a leading authority on the global alcohol market data.

Local liquor store owner, Heather Taylor, saw inconsistent wine sales over the past year, “Right before the holidays wine sales seemed to be flat if not down a little bit compared to our spirits and our beer category. However, during the holiday season our wine trend jumped back up again and it’s continuing on..."

“Our wine sales ended up strong for the end of the year but it was kind of hit and miss throughout the year... but it balanced."

So what's causing the declines of these two mega markets?

Ready-to-drink products, also known as RTD.

They're beverage many are familiar with-- like White Claws and Trulys.

RTD's saw nearly 50% (49.7%) volume growth, thanks to the tremendous popularity of hard seltzers.

“We’ve seen an uptick in those sales definitely... We have a huge display in the front of our store right now. And, you know, we can't ignore that customer. As much as we say we're a fine wine shop and a fine spirit shop, we have customers that drink across the board and it's an important category for us right now."

These products are appealing because they’re convenient, flavorful and they pose as a healthier option.

“I think that’s where a lot of people are interested in the seltzers and things like that. It’s because of the low sugar and the low-calorie content.”

Taylor also said there’s constantly new products being introduced in the RTD market.

And categories like beer and wine are catching on.

“Now we’re also seeing breweries and all sorts of people jumping on the canned cocktail band wagon, the Moscow Mules and the Monaco’s...”

Because of it’s rising popularity, ready to drink products are forecasted to triple in volume by 2023.