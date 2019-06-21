Local Jeopardy! Contestant advances to semifinals

A Brandon teen is moving on to the semifinals in the Jeopardy! Teen Tournament.

Ryan Presler's first-round total of about $19,000 was enough to land him a wild-card spot. After being behind in that first round, he said his mind was on that money total.

"I wasn't really sure what the wildcard totals were going to be, but I figured I should go for the win and be aggressive in my wagering, so I just bid enough to beat the leader by one dollar if she didn't get it right in final jeopardy," Presler said. "That didn't work out, but I got enough to move on."

The semifinals begin next week. Presler will compete again Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 on KSFY.