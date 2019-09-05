Local magician and hypnotist opens Sioux Falls haunted house

Zac Tenneboe, aka z*stonish, has traveled all across the country performing his comedy hypnosis & magic shows including on KSFY Morning News.
He joined KSFY Thursday morning to show off one of his latest tricks. Also joining him was a Halloween-themed, creepy clown in honor of his newest venture: a haunted house.
Terror 29 is the name of the haunted house. It's located at an abandoned warehouse just off the Crooks/Renner exit on Interstate 29.
