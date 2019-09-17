Local man loses $15,000 in online dating scam

A Sioux Falls man hoping to find companionship was instead scammed out of $15,000 on a dating website.

Sioux Falls police said the 68-year-old victim had been using OurTime.com, a dating website providing men and women over 50-years-old the opportunity to interact and meet, for more than six months.

Sergeant Aaron Benson said the victim sent money via Google Play cards with amounts ranging $500 and up. Through personal information, the individual also accessed the victim's Verizon account. On Monday, police said the victim discovered unauthorized purchases of Apple Watches on his account. Purchases were sent to an address in Africa.

Benson said scams like this aren't unusual and the department comes across several cases each month. He said the amount of money involved makes this particular case stand out.