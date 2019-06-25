Local meats company launches new restaurant, grand opening set

Local meats company, Prairie-to-Plate, has launched a new destination restaurant “The Chislic House”.

According to a press release from Prairie-to-Plate, work began on The Chislic House this spring after the restaurant's site was acquired from the owners of Katie’s Malt Shop and Restaurant. Prairie-to-Plate is establishing an integrated farm-to-fork meat company focusing on sustainable, humane practices and nutrient-dense and delicious natural products.

“The Chislic House aims to give the region a new dining experience, building on South Dakota’s proud heritage dish,” said Prairie-to-Plate President William Ortman. “Our guests will enjoy classic chislic with a renewed take using fresh, local products from the area. It’s the past meeting the future giving great tastes and experiences.”

The Chislic House will begin with a soft opening on July 5, on a reservation-only basis. The restaurant will be open Thursdays - Saturdays from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. For reservations, call 605-925-4496.

The grand opening is July 25.