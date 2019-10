Longtime co-owner of Gustaf's Greenery, Pat Gustaf, died Monday at the age of 67 after a lengthy illness.

Gustaf’s career in the floral business went back to the early 1970s when he opened a store in the Western Mall. After closing the business, leaving Sioux Falls and then returning, he and his sister Jean Gustaf opened Gustaf’s Greenery in January 1986.

They closed the flower shop at 1020 S. Minnesota Ave. in December 2018.