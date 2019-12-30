Looking for New Year's Eve plans? Here's a list of DTSF events

If you haven't solidified plans to bring in the new year, you're not out of luck.

There are several events happening in downtown Sioux Falls to help ring in the new year.

DTSF New Years Eve events:

- Remedy Brewing Company – Roaring Twenties NYE Bash

- Fernson Downtown – Champils Release + Last Stop DJ

- PAve – NYE at PAve

- Holiday Inn Sioux Falls City Centre – Tull’s Roaring 20’s New Years Eve Party

- Washington Pavilion – Noon Year’s Eve Celebration

- TommyJacks – NYE at Tommy Jacks

- Paramount Cocktails & Food Lounge – Ring in the New Year with Steve Payne

- R Wine Bar – Improv Falls – New Year’s Eve Special Show

- El Riad Shrine – New Year’s Bash

-Wileys – NYE 2020 Party – Wileys with DJ Noyes from Pinnacle Productions

- Monk’s House of Ale Repute – Square Dancing at Monks!

- Game Chest – New Year’s Day Party!

For more information visit the Downtown Sioux Falls website.