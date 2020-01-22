Looking for answers in declining enrollment at South Dakota universities

Student enrollment numbers at some of South Dakota's public universities are on their way down - including SDSU, which has the largest enrollment of all six state schools.

The decrease in enrollment at state universities is a common trend throughout the country, as numbers across the board are down around 7 percent since 2017.

For SDSU Vice President of Student Affairs Michaela Willis, seeing student enrollment numbers down is always a concern, but she says there are many factors that go into that, and not all of them necessarily bad.

“One of the main factors that led to that decrease is our four-year graduation rate, which is a really positive story for the university, we've actually increased our four year graduation rate by over 10% in the last five years,” said Willis.

Willis says because four-year graduation rates have increased students aren't sticking around for extra years of education, which reflects in the school's enrollment totals

“That, of course, decreases our overall enrollment but it improves student success outcomes, and that's really what we're charged to do by the board of regents and the state of South Dakota,” said Willis.

Because of these reasons, Willis says she is not worried about the future of the university

"South Dakota State University is positioned to continue to be a strong partner in the state and we're a strong university, there is always going to be dips and upticks and were positioned very well to weather any of those pieces,” said Willis.

While the numbers may be down at SDSU, they are a bit different in Madison, where Dakota State University saw their full-time student enrollment go up by just over 1% from the fall of 2018 to the fall of 2019.

Interim Provost Jim Moran says, due in part to the school's technological niche, DSU is a place students are starting to look at more often.

"I think it's because of the unique programs we have, people are finding that Dakota State is a place to be,” said Moran.

Moran also noted transfer students as well as those who take online courses as factors for the uptick in enrollment numbers.

"Our interactions with external agencies, whether that be the NSA, the military, are giving opportunities for our students that are really exceptional, so the future here is bright,” said Moran.

Moran says this past fall was one of the largest first-year student classes DSU has ever seen and that there are plans in the works to add more on-campus housing for future classes.

