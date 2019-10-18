Lost hunter found after short search

A 72-year-old hunter was found by Pennington County Search and Rescue less than two hours after he was reported missing.

The hunter was reported missing about 9 p.m. Thursday. Rescuers, along with a thermal drone, were deployed. About an hour and a half later, a Pennington County sheriff’s deputy found the hunter.

The Alexandria, S.D. man was in the Black Hills hunting for elk with friends.

Another hunter lost in the Black Hills is still missing. Larry Genzlinger of Howard, S.D. was last seen Oct. 1 near Deerfield Reservoir.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office suggests that hunters always have a cell phone. Even if you have no cell service in one location, you might be able to get to a higher point. Also, use a GPS-guided device that marks roads. Ensure you have some food, any necessary medications, and layers of warmth. Clothing should include something orange or another bright color that can be tied to you or a nearby landmark in case you get into trouble and need to be found.