Lt. Gov. Rhoden to host trick-or-treat event at Governor's Residence

A trick-or-treating tradition will continue at the Governor's Residence in Pierre, but with a different face this year.

L. Gov. Larry Rhoden and his wife Sandy will host Halloween festivities this year, as Gov. Kristi Noem attends her son's high school playoff football game.

“Sandy and I don’t usually get very many kids that stop by our ranch out at Union Center, so this will be all treat and no trick for us this year at the Governor’s Residence,” said Rhoden, via a press release.

On Halloween, Governor Kristi Noem will be attending her son, Booker’s, play-off football game in Hamlin County. Booker is a senior in high school this year.

“I’ve been looking forward to participating in the Governor’s Trick-or-Treat tradition for months, but since Booker is a senior and it’s his last football season, I need to be at this important game,” said Noem.

Trick-or-treating at the Governor's Residence takes place Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. CT.

