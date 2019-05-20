Lutherans to elect a new bishop for the South Dakota Synod

Members of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America are set to decide the church's next leader of its South Dakota synod.

Voting members of the state synod will meet on May 31 and June 1 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls to elect a new bishop.

The current bishop, Rev. David Zellmer, is term-limited and is not eligible for re-election.

ELCA officials say the bishop plays an important role in the synod by administering sacraments, ordaining, advising, and providing pastoral care.

The South Dakota synod of the ELCA consists of 205 congregations with over 100,000 members.