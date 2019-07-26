Luverne mourns loss of Brooke Thompson

Friends and family in Luverne, Minnesota are still struggling to cope with the loss of their loved one. Brooke Thompson died Tuesday morning when her vehicle was rear-ended by a box-truck on Interstate 90.

Brooke Thompson was supposed to be getting ready to go to grad school at the University of South Dakota in just a few weeks. She was going to study psychology hoping to work with elementary-aged children or at the Sanford Children's Hospital.

Those plans changed in an instant though Tuesday morning. The Thompson family is still trying to deal with the fact they won't ever see Brooke lace up her skates again.

"You just can't even describe it. Our hearts still have a hole in them, they have a crater," Brooke’s mom, Mary Thompson said.

But they are remembering who she was to keep going in life.

"It was just her infectious smile and personality," Mary said.

Those are the characteristics that many would use to describe Brooke Thompson.

"Every time we're here we're expecting her to come around the corner. We're so use to her being here. Everywhere you turn there's something about Brooke," Brooke's dad, Wayne Thompson said.

She was the person everybody wanted to be around, the person her friends could call on if they were going through a tough time.

"When there was a crowd you seem to kind of gravitate towards Brooke whether it was her blonde hair or her personality," Wayne said.

"When she walked into somewhere and there was a big crowd somehow she was noticed every time and she didn't even try," Brooke's sister, Courtney Thompson said.

Brooke was close to her family and when she moved away to college and took a job hours away she couldn't help but just want to be back home.

"She always made sure to keep her friend group together,” Mary said. "Brooke was really the glue that held us together."

"She was always into bike riding and rollerblading. We just bonded together by hanging out watching movies in the basement. Anything possible just to be together," Brooke’s friends said.

"I remember always coming here and just sitting and watching movies all day long and eating egg-less cookie dough," Brook'es friend said.

But most of all the 22-year-old loved being around kids and figure skating. Her mom says especially anything "Blinged out."

"She had a bottle of sparkles and whether you wanted sparkles or not you were getting sparkles rolled on you," Mary said.

Her friends cheered her on at all of her skating competitions. She was everybody's best friend.

If anything could be reversed they'd tell her...

"Just how much I love her and how proud of her we are. There are so many things we won't get to do with her," Mary and Wayne said.

Nicholas Floyd was the driver of the box truck that rear-ended an SUV then crashed into two other cars. Charges are now pending against Floyd.

Three others were involved in the crash, one suffering serious non-life threatening injuries and another with minor injuries. They’re expected to be OK.

