Luverne’s Buffalo Days Arts in the Park will be held Saturday at the Rock County Courthouse Square.

Located three blocks north of Main Street, the square is between Luverne and Brown streets, and McKenzie and Cedar streets.

The event runs from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and will include vendors, entertainment and a food court.

For more information, visit Luverne Area Chamber & CVB's website.