Luverne's Hot Dog Nite

Luverne will host its 57th annual Hot Dog Nite Thursday, with 15,000 free hot dogs served by local merchants. Serving begins at 5:30 PM and continues until all hot dogs are gone.

Several events are planned throughout the evening, including the Luverne Farmers Market which is open from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Redbird Field, Take 16 Brewing Co. opening at 4:00 PM.

There are also numerous activities for kids, including face painting, inflatables, and a mobile entertainment center.

Tae Kwon Do demonstrations begin at 6 p.m. on Main Street, followed by a performance of the Spotlight dancers at 6:30 PM, the Wienerman Triathlon at 7:00 PM, and the annual Wiener Dog Beauty Pageant at 7:00 PM, followed by the Wiener Dog Races.

Iowa native Casey Muessingmann, who competed in Season 3 of "The Voice," will perform live at the Plaza, corner of Main and McKenzie streets, from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Several food vendors will be there, as well. The event is free to the public.

