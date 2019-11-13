Lyft driver charged after allegedly sexually assaulting passenger in Virginia

Chesterfield police have charged a Lyft driver after he allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger.

Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 3 in the 3100 block of Queens Grant Drive.

Officers said around 9 a.m., a woman went to the hospital and said she had been sexually assaulted several hours earlier by a Lyft driver during a ride.

Investigators identified the driver as 51-year-old Robert W. Sauvager of Richmond.

Police arrested Sauvager on Nov. 6 and charged him with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.

He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

A spokesperson with Lyft released the following statement:

“Community safety is fundamental to Lyft. The behavior described is unacceptable and we take these allegations incredibly seriously. We have permanently banned the individual from the Lyft platform and we are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

