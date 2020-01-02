Lyft drivers speak out after Facebook post accuses driver of attempted kidnapping

A Facebook post is gaining attention after an alleged incident involving a Sioux Falls Lyft driver. A woman claims her friend was taken back to the driver’s apartment building without her permission forcing her to run away.

Rideshare drivers are now voicing their concerns after this incident and providing ways they can protect themselves from these types of accusations.

"I think my first thought was concerned for the alleged victim," Lyft driver, Tom Anez said.

After a Facebook post surfaced accusing a local Lyft driver of taking an intoxicated woman back to his apartment building Anez said he couldn't believe that those accusations were true.

"I wanted to make sure that if this really did happen that that driver was at least suspended or taken off the platform. From my understanding from talking to the victim and from hearing her side of the story what was written on Facebook was not accurate," Anez said.

Now a Lyft driver’s reputation is on the line. Drivers in the area now say after this incident it's left them rethinking how they can protect themselves in this type of situation.

"I was actually very worried about it because what a lot of people don't realize is there are two sides to every story," Lyft driver, Maggie Rice said.

She said it's important for these incidents to be reported so they can be fully investigated.

"So if there's something they're concerned about I kind of just let them voice their opinion and I try to help them out in regards to understanding and assure them that they are OK," Rice said.

Anez said if anything drivers should start caring more for their safety as well. More Lyft drivers are starting to install video cameras in their cars to prove what actually happened especially in an instance where the driver tries to help an intoxicated passenger to their front door.

"But that's also where there could be a risk because if I do decide to get out and help them up to their house could they take that the wrong way? Instead of me being helpful I’d actually be considered a predator or something like that," Anez said.

If there is a safety concern Lyft wants you to report that driver through the app and report it to the police so it's properly investigated. KSFY News reached out to Lyft and a spokesperson sent a statement saying, “Safety is fundamental to Lyft - for both our drivers and riders. Since day one, we’ve invested in policies, products, and features to protect our drivers, and are continuously working to make Lyft an even safer platform for our community.”

The incident has been reported to Lyft. According to Anez, he was there when the victim filed a police report with Sioux Falls Police Monday night. The driver's Lyft account has been deactivated while the incident is investigated.

These are additional ways drivers and riders can stay safe.

• When a driver accepts a ride, they will see the name of the passenger and their rating. Drivers are always able to cancel rides that they don’t wish to take.

In-app safety features:

o 911: In the case of an unsafe situation, drivers can connect with 911 from within the Lyft app. the app displays the user’s current location and vehicle information (including license plate number), making it easy for users to tell 911 dispatchers their details, so help can be on the way faster.

o Share location:

 Lyft is currently rolling out real-time tracking for drivers, so riders and drivers can share their exact location and route with family and friends.

 Lyft is rolling out this feature out based on insights we heard from our drivers; the ability to share location with loved ones was consistently included in the top 3 most important safety features for drivers.

• Smart trip check-in: in some cases, if we notice a ride has stopped too soon or for an unusual amount of time, drivers and riders will soon hear from Lyft. Lyft will ask if they need support, and if necessary, we’ll give the option to request emergency assistance.

• Two-way rating and feedback system: any driver who rates a rider three stars or below will never be matched with that individual again through the app. drivers who rate a rider less than four stars will be required to provide more details about the rating so we can address the situation appropriately. Lyft regularly reviews community feedback to inform policies and product features

• Contact protection: when you call or text through the Lyft app, riders will see a masked number for their drivers (and vice versa). In other words, riders won’t see drivers’ real contact details - including last name and phone number.

How Lyft responds

• Lyft was the first ride-sharing platform to develop a dedicated critical response line for drivers and riders to report safety concerns.

• Both riders and drivers can report incidents to our dedicated trust & safety team available through the 24/7 critical response line so that we can take action - including investigating and working with law enforcement when appropriate - to help to keep our community safe.

