A high school football team is showing everyone the true meaning of sportsmanship.

Last Friday, Burke faced off against Lyman in the first game of their season, just weeks after the town was struck with an EF-1 tornado.

Burke won the game but it was what happened before the game that really stood out.

The Lyman football team presented the Burke School District with a check for more than $5,000 raised through a fundraiser at their school