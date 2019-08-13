Lyon County, IA deputy dies following car crash

LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KSFY) - The Lyon County, Iowa Sheriff's Department says a deputy officer has died, following a car crash.
Stephanie Schreurs was involved in a single car crash on Friday.
She died from her injuries Tuesday afternoon.
Schreurs was a 24-year veteran of the department.
The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. A technical collision investigation is being completed by the Iowa State Patrol.
A memorial fund has been established in honor of Deputy Schreurs at Security Savings Bank in Larchwood, Iowa.
Funeral arrangements are pending and details will be released when available.