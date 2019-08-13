Lyon County, IA deputy dies following car crash

The Lyon County, Iowa Sheriff's Department says a deputy officer has died, following a car crash.

Stephanie Schreurs was involved in a single car crash on Friday.

She died from her injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Schreurs was a 24-year veteran of the department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. A technical collision investigation is being completed by the Iowa State Patrol.

A memorial fund has been established in honor of Deputy Schreurs at Security Savings Bank in Larchwood, Iowa.

Funeral arrangements are pending and details will be released when available.