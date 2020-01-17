Mail carriers don't stop for winter weather

While many of you are watching us from the comfort of your home, many people have to work in this weather.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, no matter the weather they will never cancel a mail route.

This means mail carriers like Joshua Nichols are navigating through a lot of snow to deliver your mail.

"It takes a special kind of someone to come out here in the snow and again in the heat too, but we take pride in what we do and we want to make sure we get mail to people and do a good job doing it,” said Nichols.

After 12 years, he has a system.

"Got to layer up and if you get hot you can also peel off and if you get cold it's no fun, the hands and feet are the two biggest thing,” said Nichols.

There is some gear to help: Joshua and all other mail carriers are given cleats to keep them from slipping.

The biggest injury for a mail carrier is slipping and falling. Days like this make it more likely to happen which is why the USPS urges South Dakotans so shovel their sidewalks

"We want to do our jobs safely and go home to our families,” said Nichols.

“There's also kids with bus stops and people in wheelchairs and pedestrians that need a clear walkway as well,” said Nichols.

Joshua says the snow also makes his job harder.

"It definitely slows us down and it's hard on our body to you know running through the snow like today it's on tenth street up to my knees almost,” said Nichols.

So he asks that you do your part to help out, so everyone can safely get through the storm.

In Sioux Falls you legally have 48-hours to clear off your sidewalks after it snows, however, the postal service wants you to get out a bit early if you can for tomorrow's deliveries.

