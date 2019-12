A 180-acre east-side property has a new owner who plans to start building next year.

Signature Cos. has purchased the property along Arrowhead Parkway between Dawley Farm Village and Willow Run Golf Course.

The site was home to Arndt’s Wreck-King for decades before it was cleared and mitigated in the early 2000s.

For more on this story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.