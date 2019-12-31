Make-A-Wish recipient leaves for Boston, meeting Bruins star

The wish of a lifetime is slowly materializing for one lucky boy.

Ryker Hovey, who was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease when he was 14 months old, is still making the most of his opportunities.

An avid hockey player, Ryker is a big fan of Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish South Dakota, he received the news last Thursday that he would get to meet the world-class athlete. And Tuesday, he was escorted via limousine to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for a grand departure to Boston.

Ryker has had a chance to play various positions on the ice, but he also takes great pride in keeping pucks out of the back of the net.

"Even on my last game we lost, because they were like a good team, and they do like really hard shots," Ryker said. "One I did a glove catch and then the other one, I did like a chest catch."

Ryker will get to see two games. Thursday the Bruins play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 6 p.m. And Saturday afternoon the Bruins host the Edmonton Oilers.