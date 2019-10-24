Malchows Home Furnishings 'still in business' despite devastating fire

A longtime Aberdeen business says it is continuing to serve its customers despite a fire that destroyed its building.

Malchows Home Furnishings called Saturday's fire "only a setback."

A fire tore through the business and 17 attached apartment units Saturday night. No one was hurt, but damage to the building was widespread.

The company issued a press release Wednesday, saying it is still in business. Most recent orders of furniture and flooring are still being delivered to their warehouse, and Malchows plans to begin deliveries and installations "very soon."

Malchows is in the process of establishing a temporary office. While it did not give an update on the future of its building, Malchows advised people to check on their Facebook page for updates.

The business, which first opened in 1945, issued the following statement thanking the community for its support:

"On behalf of the entire Malchows family we cannot express how thankful we are to the community, employees, customers, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for the outpouring of support for our families and the families who lost their apartments in the fire. The support has been truly overwhelming. "