Malchow's fire linked to vanity mirror

Authorities in Aberdeen have determined the cause of an Oct. 19 fire that destroyed a family-owned home furnishing business.

Aberdeen Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Randy Meister said state investigators believe the fire was caused by a homemade vanity mirror in one of the apartments above the business. He said the cause has been determined to be an accident.

Meister said the fire started after the mirror fell onto the floor from a wall it was mounted on, burning through the floor and intensifying between the first and second floors. Due to the fire's location, authorities said that the fire was likely burning for hours before it was reported to the fire department.

Authorities said the apartment tenant where the mirror fell was not home at the time of the fire.

Damage to Malchow's was significant and several apartment units above the store were also damaged.

No injuries were reported in the incident.