MallWalk raises $93,628 for LifeScape

Hundreds of people walked the halls of the Empire Mall this morning.

The 26th annual LifeScape MallWalk was Saturday at the Empire Mall.

LifeScape says the money goes toward helping adults with rent, food and transportation.

It also helps buy kids medical equipment and gifts.

LifeScape says this event not only raises money but gets the kids and adults out in the community.

LifeScape CEO, Steve Watkins said, “At the end of the day, what they are trying to do is just be like everybody else and this is a great opportunity. You get to come into the mall it’s a safe environment, we got sunny days today but it could’ve been snowing, a good opportunity to come out and walk around and just be a part of the community which is exactly what they are hoping to be able to do.”

Prizes were given to the people who collected the most donations.

In total, $93,628 was donated.