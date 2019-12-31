Man accused in fatal reservation shooting held without bail

A man accused in a fatal shooting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation will remain in jail until he goes to trial.

A federal magistrate ordered Colton Bagola detained without bond after determining he would be a flight risk and a danger to the community.

The 26-year-old Bagola was arrested Dec. 20 following a brief standoff with law enforcement in Rapid City. He's accused of killing 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear in Pine Ridge on Dec. 17.

Bagola has pleaded not guilty in federal court to second-degree murder. Family members tipped law enforcement on Bagola's whereabouts, resulting in his arrest.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

