Man accused of attack victim with stun gun outside convenience store

A man is facing charges after police say he used a stun gun to attack someone outside a Sioux Falls convenience store.

Thirty-three-year-old Elmer Flying Horse was arrested Thursday, according to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

Clemens said Flying Horse was attempting to provoke people to fight outside the Mercato convenience store on 11th Street. One man told police he felt a "tingling" on his neck, and he realized he had been hit with a stun gun.

It is unclear what prompted the attack. Witnesses told police Flying Horse appeared to be trying to pick a fight for no reason.

Police say no one was seriously hurt.

Flying Horse, a transient, was charged with one count of aggravated assault.