Man airlifted to Sioux Falls hospital after car crash near Yankton

The 32-year-old man had serious non-life threatening injuries after he got into a crash Friday afternoon. According to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 61-year-old man was driving a pickup pulling a trailer southbound on Highway 81 Friday afternoon. This was 12 miles north of Yankton.

A 32-year-old man driving a Hyundai Santa Fe was going northbound when Mangan said he drifted across the center line and the two vehicles collided. Charges are pending against him. He had to be airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The 61-year-old man and a passenger in the truck were not injured. The northbound and southbound lanes were closed from the intersection of Highway 46 and U.S. Highway 18 to mile marker 81 on U.S. Highway 81 for some time.