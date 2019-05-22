Man arrested after allegedly breaking in to Sioux Falls furniture store

A man is behind bars after authorities say he broke into a furniture store in downtown Sioux Falls.

Police say they received a report of a man breaking into the store around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, the suspect told them someone was chasing him. Police say it appears that was not the case. Investigators say he appeared to be high on methamphetamine or some other sort of drugs.

Once he was arrested, police discovered he was already wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident.

The suspect's name has not been released.