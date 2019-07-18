Man arrested after road rage incident

Sioux Falls police say a road incident involving two drivers ended in an arrest Wednesday night.

The incident started near the 12th street and 1-29 exit.

Thirty-five-year-old Jesse Hollenbeck noticed a driver was tailgating him.

As the driver went around, police say Hollenbeck grabbed a knife, made stabbing motions, and started following the driver.

While at a stoplight near 41st Street and I-29, a witness saw Hollenbeck walk up, rip off the driver's side mirror and attempted to punch out a window.

Hollenbeck was arrested for aggravated assault.