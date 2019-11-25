Man arrested after shots fired outside central Sioux Falls apartment

Sioux Falls police say a 42-year-old man has been arrested shots were fired outside central Sioux Falls apartment Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call on the 1000 block of North Dakota Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Police said a man reported gunshots and the shooting, along with a group of people, ran into a home on North Dakota Avenue.

Police arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter around the home.

After making contact with suspects inside the home, police said several people were called outside. Police arrested 42-year-old John McDonald, a Sioux Falls resident, for reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, inhabiting a place where controlled substance is used/ stored.

Another resident of the apartment, 53-year-old Duane Hartwick was arrested for keeping a place where controlled substance is used/ stored along with outstanding warrants and a probation detainer.

Police said several other people in the apartment at the time were arrested on misdemeanor drug charges.

Officers seized a firearm, shell casings, and baggies and syringes that tested for methamphetamine.