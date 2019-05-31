Man arrested at Harmodon Park, exposed himself during softball games

Sioux Falls police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday evening after he was reported exposing himself at Harmodon Park.

Police said around 8:30 p.m. Isaiah Lorde Beckette, a Sioux Falls transient, was reported walking around yelling, talking to himself while softball games were in progress.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said at some point Beckette went to the parking lot, removed his clothing and returned to the field area naked and touching himself.

Beckette was arrested for disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

Police said they didn't know if drugs were involved at this time.