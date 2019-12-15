Man arrested following Watertown standoff

Watertown authorities have arrested a man after receiving a call for shots fired that led to a standoff Sunday morning.

Police say Matthew Wolf fired two shots at his own vehicle on Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m.

Authorities tried making contact with Wolf for two hours. The apartment building was evacuated until officers were able to resolve the incident.

The Watertown Police Department SWAT team responded to the scene and made contact with Wolf. He was taken into custody without incident.

Wolf was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

