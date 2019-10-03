Man arrested for threatening driver with toy gun

Sioux Falls police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested after threatening a driver with a toy gun and a box cutter.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said Seth Jamison Welder, a transient from Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday near 13th Street and Kiwanis Avenue. Clemens said Welder was riding his bike through a crosswalk when he hit or fell off his bike into a vehicle.

Following the collision, an argument occurred between Welder and a male driver. Clemens said, at some point, Welder pulled out a toy gun, threatening the driver. As the driver left the scene, Welder threw the toy gun at the vehicle.

Clemens said the driver then returned to the scene and started arguing with Welder again. Welder then pulled out a box cutter and threatened the driver.

No injuries were reported, Clemens said.

Welder has been charged with aggravated assault.