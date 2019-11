Sioux Falls police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries over the weekend.

Terry L. Price has been charged with false impersonation and three counts of burglary.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the Cake Lady, Donovan’s Hobby and Scuba, and a Shop N Cart were all burglarized and through surveillance video, police were able to connect the burglaries together and get a description of the Price.