UPDATE: Man arrested on attempted murder charge after Yankton shooting

UPDATED 11:45 a.m.

Authorities in say the victim in the Saturday morning shooting in Yankton has died in a Sioux Falls hospital.

Lucas Smith died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting incident that occurred during the early morning hours of April 6.

The suspect, Jameson Mitchell, remains in custody at the Yankton County Jail. He's been charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

-------------------------------------------

Original story

Police in Yankton have arrested a suspect in connection to an early-morning shooting in the city.

Twenty-two-year-old Jameson Mitchell of Yankton has been arrested on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in downtown Yankton around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Later that morning, police found and arrested Mitchell. No other details about the shooting have been released.

Police say they have reason to believe other people may have information about the crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 605-668-5210.