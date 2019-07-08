Man arrested on drugs charges, found hiding in another person's hotel room

Sioux Falls police said a 36-year-old man has been arrested on drug charges after he was found hiding in another person's hotel room.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said Nathan Allen Sarah from Sioux Falls was arrested Monday morning at the Sioux Falls Inn.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, Clemens said officers noticed Sarah passed out behind an apartment building on the 1500 block of West Russell Street. Officers also noticed a meth pipe next to him.

As officers tried to arrest him, Sarah ran to the Sioux Falls Inn where police found him hiding in another person's room, Clemens said.

Inside Sarah's bag, officers found small amounts of marijuana, meth and two loose pills.

He was arrested on possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, false impersonation, and fleeing police.

Police say Sarah also had a warrant out of Nebraska.