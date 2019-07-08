Man charged with DWI, child abuse

A 26-year-old man is in custody after Sioux Falls police say he was driving recklessly in downtown Sioux Falls with a child in the car.

Chanss Wicker of Sioux Falls was arrested Sunday evening. The incident started around 7:30 p.m. when an officer saw a Chevy Traverse driving near Third Street and Main Avenue. Wicker was the driver.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the officer noted the vehicle was going around 50 to 60 mph in the area. A second officer spotted the vehicle near 10th Street and Second Avenue, and by this time the vehicle was approaching 70 mph.

After the vehicle ran a red light and a stop sign, it stopped at Avera McKennan hospital. Clemens said there was a 1-year-old child in the vehicle and Wicker believed the child had ingested lighter fluid.

Wicker has been charged with DWI, child abuse and failure to stop.