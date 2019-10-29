Man charged with burglary, assaulting officer

A Sioux Falls man is facing burglary and assault on law enforcement charges after police say he punched an officer on Monday.

Sioux Falls police arrested 25-year-old Thomas James Tools after responding to a burglary call on the 500 block of West 14th Street.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said an apartment manager reported Tools kicked open a door to an apartment, prompting the manager called to police.

When an officer arrived on scene to take Tools into custody, he started fighting the officer, punching the officer several times in the face, Clemens said.

The apartment manager, along with another employee, helped subdue Tools until more officers arrived, Clemens said.

Tools has been charged with second-degree burglary, simple assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, obstruction and held on a parole detainer.