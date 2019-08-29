Man charged with kidnapping Humboldt woman

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for kidnapping after police said he held a woman in his truck.

Sioux Falls police arrested Ashton White-Olesen Wednesday afternoon. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said he's been charged with second-degree kidnapping for holding a 33-year-old Humboldt woman against her will in his pick-up on Tuesday.

Clemens said the incident began Tuesday in a parking lot near 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue. White-Olesen attempted to sell a cellphone to the victim. When the victim turned him down, Clemens said he went back to his truck but pulled up next to the victim and started a conversation.

Clemens said White-Olesen invited her to sit down in his truck after stating he was having trouble hearing her. The victim got in and White-Olesen took off at a high rate of speed. The victim attempted to unlock the door and get out but she couldn’t, Clemens said.

White-Olesen drove the victim around for 2 to 3 hours. Clemens said at some point White-Olesen became paranoid and thought they were being followed and pulled out a gun. Clemens said he didn't point the gun at the victim.

Eventually, the victim was able to convince White-Olesen to drop her off.

Clemens said the victim gave police a detailed description of White-Olesen and his truck. He was arrested near 41st Street and Louise Avenue.