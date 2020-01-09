Man charged with shooting, injuring Minnesota officer

Prosecutors have charged a man accused of shooting and critically wounding a Minnesota police officer.

Thirty-seven-year-old Tyler Robert Janovsky was charged Wednesday with three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.

Authorities allege Janovsky shot Waseca Officer Arik Matson in the head as Matson and other officers responded to a call of a suspicious person in a backyard Monday night. Matson remains in critical condition.

Janovsky also is accused of shooting at two other officers. Matson and another officer returned fire, hitting Janovsky twice. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized Wednesday.

