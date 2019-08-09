Iowa man dies after being trapped in grain bin

Western Iowa authorities say a 58-year-old man died after becoming trapped in a grain bin.

Firefighters, medics and Sac County deputies were sent to the Lake View location around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. Officials say Garry Leonard became stuck after he entered the partially filled bin to break up some corn clotting. Another worker tried to pull him free but failed.

The corn was removed, and firefighters were able to get him out about 45 minutes later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leonard lived in Lake View.

