Man dies in Sioux Falls traffic accident

Sioux Falls Police say a 22-year-old man has died following a one car accident on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say a vehicle left the roadway in the area of 41st Street and Veterans Parkway then rolled over into an area just outside of the softball fields at Harmodon Park.

The man who died was a passenger in the vehicle. Police say the driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation into this crash continues tonight. Police say they expect to have information to release on Monday.