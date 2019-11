Authorities say a man died in a hunting-related accident in south central South Dakota.

Tripp County Sheriff Shawn Pettit said 32-year-old Matthew Weidner died Saturday.

Pettit said Weidner was tracking a deer four miles south of Winner when he experienced a medical issue. The Sheriff did not give any further details.

The Tripp County Coroner's Office is conducting an autopsy, but Pettit said no foul play is suspected.