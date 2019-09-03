Man dies in one vehicle crash near Mt. Vernon

South Dakota's Department of Public Safety says a 59-year-old man died early Tuesday morning in a one vehicle crash that happened two miles east of Mt. Vernon.

In a press release, DPS spokesman Tony Mangan says the man was driving eastbound on 252nd Street shortly before 5:30am Tuesday morning and failed negotiate a curve near the intersection of 399th Avenue. As a result the vehicle left the roadway, vaulted off a driveway and rolled into the south side ditch on 252nd Street.

The driver, who has not yet been identified pending notification of relatives, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate this accident.