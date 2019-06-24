Man drowns while swimming at Rock Valley campground

A Minnesota man has died while swimming at a campground in northwest Iowa.

Thrity-one-year-old Anthony Boyenga of Ellsworth, Minn. drowned Saturday afternoon while swimming at the River's Bend Campground in Rock Valley, Iowa.

Emergency dispatchers received a report of a drowning just after 3:00 p.m., according to the Rock Valley Police Department.

Police say Boyenga was swimming with his children when he went under the water and did not resurface.

First responders searched the waters, and the Sioux County Dive Team was called to the scene. Police say rescue efforts were hampered by poor water clarity, making visibility near zero.

Divers found Boyenga around 3:50 p.m. First responders attempted life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful, and Boyenga was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Boyenga family with expenses.