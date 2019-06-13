Man faces aggravated assault charges in BB gun incident

A Sioux Falls man has been arrested for aggravated assault after authorities say he pointed a BB gun at a driver on Wednesday.

Police said Mustapha Fares, 18, was the passenger in a vehicle that stopped short at a stoplight at 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue with a truck following closely. The 27-year-old woman passenger in the truck yelled out the window at the vehicle Fares was in for stopping short, causing an argument.

After the light turned green, police said Fares held a BB gun out the window and pointed it at the truck. The driver and woman victims reported the license plate of the vehicle Fares was in and authorities were able to stop the vehicle around 57th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Fares has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.