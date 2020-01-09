Man given 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting toddler

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in South Dakota for sexually assaulting a toddler.

Seventy-eight-year-old Stephen Charles Schmidt earlier pleaded guilty to one count of sexual contact with a child under 16.

In an agreement with prosecutors, two other charges were dismissed. Schmidt was indicted by a Minnehaha County grand jury last March and sentenced in Sioux Falls Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the 3-year-old girl told a family member she had been touched by Schmidt. She later changed her story and the case was dropped. Charges were refiled after Schmidt called law enforcement to confess.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)