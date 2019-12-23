Man imprisoned for having sex with adult daughter takes deal

A man already sentenced to prison for having sex with his adult daughter has taken a plea deal on the same charge in a different Nebraska county.

Travis Fieldgrove, 40, pleaded no contest Dec. 18 to attempted incest and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 14, according to Adams County District Court records. Prosecutors had reduced the charge from incest in return for Fieldgrove’s plea.

He made a similar deal in neighboring Hall County, where he lived, and was sentenced in May to two years in prison, court records say.

Fieldgrove and his daughter, now 21, married in Adams County in October last year, a month after police began to investigate their relationship. She reported to police that she told her mother three years ago that she wanted to meet her father. Her mother arranged a meeting with Fieldgrove, and she and Fieldgrove had a father-daughter relationship until September last year, when it turned sexual, they told authorities in both counties.

DNA tests have confirmed their biological relationship, authorities have said.